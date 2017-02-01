The Secret Path

The Chanie Wenjack story was the inspiration behind Gord Downie’s The Secret Path, an album and graphic novel project. Canada Blooms has announced that the story will also be interpreted as a feature garden at Canada Blooms 2017.

“The Secret Path chronicles a dark chapter in Canadian history, but it is a chapter we should all know,” says Terry Caddo, General Manager of Canada Blooms. “We are proud to be able to bring part of this tragic story to life at Canada Blooms and help spread awareness about the mistreatment of Aboriginal children in the residential school system.”

The Secret Path garden will be designed by Joe Genovese of Genoscape Inc. Landscape and Design Services, winner of the Canada Blooms 2016 Tony DiGiovanni Garden of the Year, with the support of the Downie Wenjack Fund. The garden’s design will be an illustration of the rugged Canadian Shield terrain where Chanie Wenjack lived.

“We are very excited about our garden this year,” explains Genovese. “Although we are very enthusiastic to bring this story to life via our art form, we are also very humbled to be the purveyor of this issue that has been very important to the Aboriginal community for a very long time. We recognize that Indigenous people have known about these issues for a very long time, have been calling for change for a very long time, and that we still have a long way to go.”

Co-located with the National Home Show, Canada Blooms takes place March 10th to 19th, 2017, at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place in Toronto. For more information or for tickets, please visit www.canadablooms.com.

Source: Canada Blooms.com