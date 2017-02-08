Get The Jump on Spring

Get the Jump on Spring at The Toronto Botanical Garden

Annual Horticultural Open House presented by a committee of volunteers along with the Toronto Botanical Garden and the Ontario Horticultural Association

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free Admission & Free Parking

$2 donation appreciated (Those who donate will be entered in free prize draws, 1 every hour!)

30+ exhibits by horticultural societies, garden clubs and environmental organizations

house and garden vendors

10 free 45-minute demonstrations and presentations

HAPPY 150th CANADA! Floral Design Competition and Show (including youth classes).

Download the Competition Schedule here.

winter garden tours

gardening answers and advice from Toronto Master Gardeners

special discounts in the TBG Garden Shop

gently-used gardening book sale

organic farmers’ market

Jump Café and Coffee Bar

free family drop-in activities, 1 to 3 pm

Visit torontobotanicalgarden.ca for more info.