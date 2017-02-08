Get The Jump on Spring
Get the Jump on Spring at The Toronto Botanical Garden
Annual Horticultural Open House presented by a committee of volunteers along with the Toronto Botanical Garden and the Ontario Horticultural Association
Date: Saturday, February 18, 2017
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free Admission & Free Parking
$2 donation appreciated (Those who donate will be entered in free prize draws, 1 every hour!)
- 30+ exhibits by horticultural societies, garden clubs and environmental organizations
- house and garden vendors
- 10 free 45-minute demonstrations and presentations
- HAPPY 150th CANADA! Floral Design Competition and Show (including youth classes).
- Download the Competition Schedule here.
- winter garden tours
- gardening answers and advice from Toronto Master Gardeners
- special discounts in the TBG Garden Shop
- gently-used gardening book sale
- organic farmers’ market
- Jump Café and Coffee Bar
- free family drop-in activities, 1 to 3 pm
Visit torontobotanicalgarden.ca for more info.