TBG Holiday Market and Open House

The Toronto Botanical Garden Holiday Market and Open House is next Thursday, December 1 from 10am to 7pm. This festive event is FREE and open to the public.

The halls will be decorated for the holiday and you will find incredible gifts: handcrafted and nature-inspired gifts, home décor, seasonal greens, forced bulbs, local honey, unique terrariums and home-baked treats.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Over 20 artisans and farmers’ market vendors

Café and coffee bar featuring farm fresh sweets and savoury light bites

Complimentary cider

Gently-used gardening book sale

NEW Coat and Parcel Check

Coat and Parcel Check Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the North York Food Bank

Don’t Miss:

The Garden Shop

Find great gift ideas with nature-inspired holiday décor, TBG’s own botanical garden honey, select seasonal plant material and garden related gifts.

THE GARDEN CLUB OF TORONTO’S WINTER MARKET | Lobby

Discover exciting new items for holiday decorating and gift giving. Forced bulbs, unique terrariums and large, beautifully decorated cookies are a holiday delight. Garden Club members will be creating a variety of hand-crafted, nature-themed gift items and seasonal treats.

ORGANIC FARMERS’ MARKET | Garden Hall

Regular market vendors will offer attractive gift baskets as well as their usual produce, cheese, jams, syrup, dried fruits and nuts, meats, eggs, beeswax candles, teas, gluten-free and other delectable baked goods and more. The market will also include fine crafts vendors including jewellery, scarves, glass, pottery, fabric creations for home décor and floral arrangements. Don’t miss the excitement in the Garden Hall! The market continues indoors throughout the winter, every Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m.

GARDEN CAFE | Lobby

Grab lunch, dinner or an afternoon snack. Enjoy farm fresh sweets and savoury light bites including: Tourtières, Pizza Slices, Quiches, Open-face Sandwiches and more.

Operated by Marche 59 and P & H Farms

DEMONSTRATION | Studio 1

1 p.m.

Decorating Your Table for Christmas in the City and Christmas in the Country

Margaret Taylor is the Coordinator of Floral Design Studies at the TBG and a member of the Garden Club of Toronto. Tickets: $20.

Please contact Lindsay Hutton at lindsay.hutton@rogers.com to register

Presented by the Garden Club of Toronto