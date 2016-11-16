The most important application that you will make all year. And later is better.

Golfgreen is formulated to build up the natural sugars at the root zone of grass plants. You will get a faster green up come spring, less snow mold and a stronger, healthier lawn.

The later that you apply this in fall, the better. So the timing of application varies from region to region. Wait for a few ‘killing frosts’ which will slow down the metabolism of grass plants, creating the perfect conditions for application.

Golfgreen, for the record, is all that I use on my lawn. Why? It contains the most sophisticated form of slow release nitrogen in the business. It is safe (‘apply and play’), lasts a long time and is great value for the money.

Home Hardware # 5024-160 (6kg), 5024-170 (12kg)