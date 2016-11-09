Become a #150 Tree Champion

Highway of Heroes #150Tree Campaign

2017 is Canada’s 150th birthday. You can give a gift to our country that will INSPIRE Canadians in a historic effort to honour our war dead. To become a Highway of Heroes Living Tribute Champion here’s what you need to do AND what we want you to encourage others to do:

Give a birthday gift to Canada

Become a Champion by making a $150 donation to buy a “Hero Tree,” one of the 117,000 that will be planted along the Highway of Heroes.

Buy a tree, get a tree

For every $150 donation, you will receive a “150Tree Kit” that includes a small ‘150Tree’, a HOHLT t-shirt and an official certificate to commemorate your gift to Canada. Certificates will be delivered upon donation and your t-shirt and ‘150Tree’ will arrive in the spring, for you to plant in the location that means the most to you!

Encourage others to join the movement

Inspire others to do the same and join you in becoming a Champion. Take a picture, make a short video help make this go viral! On social media, share the news of where YOU will be planting YOUR ‘150Tree’ and WHY using the hashtag #150Tree.

You can be one of the catalysts behind this national movement that elegantly combines environmental preservation and supports our troops. It is an opportunity for Canadians to unite behind this unique tribute. Join us and become a Highway of Heroes Living Tribute Champion.

Become a Champion today.