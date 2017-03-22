The Secret Path

The Secret Path, feature garden at Canada Blooms 2017, was designed by Joe Genovese and built by Genoscape Inc.



The Secret Path is a reflective journey that tells the story of Chanie Wenjack, an indigenous boy who ran away from a Canadian Residential School.

Between the early 1800’s and 1996, over 150,000 indigenous children were taken away from their families. They were sent away to residential schools run by churches & funded by the Canadian government. The children were forbidden to speak their language & practice their culture – they were forced to assimilate into white Canada.

This garden tells the story of 12-year-old Chanie Wenjack. In 1966, he ran away from Cecilia Jeffrey Indian Residential School in Kenora, Ontario, and tried to walk home to Ogoki Post – 600 kilometres away.

Please donate and sign up to help The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. downiewenjack.ca