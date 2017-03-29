Around the Acres this week

This week brought warm temperatures and a welcome day of rain. I’m happy to see the first signs of Spring as I walk through the gardens.

My new Mark’s Choice bird feeder is attracting a crowd. What fun!

As soon as your lawn is dry enough to walk on, rake it lightly to remove winter debris. This also gets the grass blades standing up to increase air flow.

I was thrilled to welcome The Weather Network to the farm for our first shoot. Watch for my first segment to air this April.

My son Ben is going to work at the Orillia Home Hardware this Spring.

Soon enough he will be back here and you will be hearing more from him.