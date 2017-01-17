Perennial Plant Association’s Perennial Plant of the Year for 2017
Asclepias tuberosa has been named the 2017 Perennial Plant of the Year™
A great pollinator plant!
Butterfly Weed – A North American Native Plant
Asclepias tuberosa are butterfly magnets. Flowers are a nectar source for many butterflies and leaves are a source for the monarch butterfly caterpillars.
Additionally, butterfly weed is subject to no serious insect or disease problems. Deer usually avoid butterfly weed.
Hardiness: USDA Zones 4 to 9
Light: Butterfly weed grows best in full sun
Soil: Grows best in well-drained soils and it is drought tolerant
Uses: Butterfly weed is a perfect selection for full-sun meadow or prairie gardens as well as formal to semi-formal urban gardens. Flower arrangers find the plants make long-lasting cut flowers.