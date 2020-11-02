The @HOHTribute is planting the world’s largest living tribute to the Canadian Armed Forces. 2 million trees for 2 million heroes. What a great way to remember those who fought for our freedom. Visit http://hohtribute.ca to learn more. #atreeforeveryhero #remember
It is officially Remembrance Season (the last Friday in October - November 11) & we have our poppies on. If you're in need of one of your own, visit an @HSBC near you & try out the new tap-enabled donation boxes. https://twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion/status/1318901643837059073