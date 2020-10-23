It is officially Remembrance Season (the last Friday in October - November 11) & we have our poppies on. If you're in need of one of your own, visit an @HSBC near you & try out the new tap-enabled donation boxes. https://twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion/status/1318901643837059073
Do's and don'ts in the garden for late October. These are the do’s and don’ts for your garden in this late stage of the season https://www.thestar.com/life/homes/2020/10/20/these-are-the-dos-and-donts-for-your-garden-in-this-late-stage-of-the-season.html
Thank you so much @newsdurham for this amazing article on our PLP program! The Private Landowner Partnership Program is offered by The Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign in cooperation with @Forests_Ontario's 50 Million Tree Program. https://www.durhamregion.com/opinion-story/10217180--tis-the-season-to-plant-a-tree/