ZimSculpt Outdoor Art Exhibition
This week, I had the opportunity to visit ZimSculpt at the Toronto Botanical Garden. The exhibition was so popular they extended it through September 22, 2019.
These are just a few of the more than 100 sculptures you will find throughout the gardens.
Elephant & Calf. Artist: Josphat Makenzi
Father & Son. Artist: Samson Kavenghura
Stork couple. Artist: Abel Mukuvise
Proud New Born. Artist: Bernard Sakarombe
Waves. Artist: Steward Chapenga
Mothers Love. Artist: Brian Watyoka
Bull Elephant. Artist: Tafadzwa Edias Sachiwo
Dreaming. Artist: Lenard Sezhento
Moving Together. Artist: Edmore Sango
Ibis with Chick. Artist: Alec Jacob
Beekeepers. Artist: Tafadzwa Tandi