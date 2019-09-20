ZimSculpt Outdoor Art Exhibition

This week, I had the opportunity to visit ZimSculpt at the Toronto Botanical Garden. The exhibition was so popular they extended it through September 22, 2019.

These are just a few of the more than 100 sculptures you will find throughout the gardens.

Elephant & Calf. Artist: Josphat Makenzi

Father & Son. Artist: Samson Kavenghura

Stork couple. Artist: Abel Mukuvise

Proud New Born. Artist: Bernard Sakarombe

Waves. Artist: Steward Chapenga

Mothers Love. Artist: Brian Watyoka

Bull Elephant. Artist: Tafadzwa Edias Sachiwo

Dreaming. Artist: Lenard Sezhento

Moving Together. Artist: Edmore Sango

Ibis with Chick. Artist: Alec Jacob

Beekeepers. Artist: Tafadzwa Tandi