Nana’s Raspberry Jam Recipe

After 40 years enjoying her grandmother’s homemade raspberry jam, my assistant Brenda finally asked her Nan for the recipe. Expecting her to pull out a family heirloom box of recipes, Brenda was definitely shocked when her beloved Nan pointed to the recipe on the back of the Certo package.

Here is the not-so-secret recipe for homemade raspberry jam, courtesy of Kraft Canada.

What You Need

5 cups prepared raspberries (buy about 10 cups raspberries)

1 box Certo Pectin Crystals

7 cups granulated sugar

Make It

Crush raspberries, one layer at a time. Sieve half the pulp to remove seeds, if desired.

Measure exactly 5 cups prepared raspberries into large saucepan.

Add pectin crystals; mix well.

Bring to boil on high heat. Stir in sugar. Return to boil; cook 1 min. Remove from heat.

Stir and skim 5 min. to prevent fruit from floating to surface.

Pour into warm sterilized jars, filling up to 1/4 inch from rims. Cover with lids.

Let stand at room temperature 24 hours or until set.