Nana’s Raspberry Jam Recipe
After 40 years enjoying her grandmother’s homemade raspberry jam, my assistant Brenda finally asked her Nan for the recipe. Expecting her to pull out a family heirloom box of recipes, Brenda was definitely shocked when her beloved Nan pointed to the recipe on the back of the Certo package.
Here is the not-so-secret recipe for homemade raspberry jam, courtesy of Kraft Canada.
What You Need
5 cups prepared raspberries (buy about 10 cups raspberries)
1 box Certo Pectin Crystals
7 cups granulated sugar
Make It
Crush raspberries, one layer at a time. Sieve half the pulp to remove seeds, if desired.
Measure exactly 5 cups prepared raspberries into large saucepan.
Add pectin crystals; mix well.
Bring to boil on high heat. Stir in sugar. Return to boil; cook 1 min. Remove from heat.
Stir and skim 5 min. to prevent fruit from floating to surface.
Pour into warm sterilized jars, filling up to 1/4 inch from rims. Cover with lids.
Let stand at room temperature 24 hours or until set.