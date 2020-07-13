S/O to #BlackBotanistsWeek!
I'm Lorenzo, a PhD student studying beneficial plant-microbe interactions in the root system. The best part of my research is I really think about how plants work with both fungi & bacteria to benefit all parties! 1/4
Hi I'm Sara & I'm excited to connect with other #blackbotanists during #BlackBotanistsWeek! I've just started intense fieldwork as part of my research looking at the effect of drought on grasslands. It involves lots of counting & measuring. Today I counted several hundred leaves!