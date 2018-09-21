Mark’s Choice Becomes Title Sponsor of Canada Blooms

Canadian gardening gurus Mark and Ben Cullen lend their brand to the country’s largest garden and floral festival

TORONTO, Ont. — They have been involved with Canada Blooms since it was started some 23 years ago;

now, they are attaching their brand to the marquee.

Canadian gardening gurus Mark and Ben Cullen have reached a five-year agreement to be the title

sponsor for the country’s largest garden and floral festival and will attach their Mark’s Choice brand,

available exclusively at Home Hardware, to the Canada Blooms logo and wordmark.

Mark is also a Canada Blooms board member emeritus.

“We are more than just ‘delighted’ to become lead sponsors of Canada’s greatest garden festival,” says

Mark. “We are over the moon. Ben shares my passion for the mission of Canada Blooms and the

extraordinary contribution that this event makes to horticulture in Canada.”

Through regular appearances on television, radio, online, in print or in person at seminars and shows,

Mark and Ben Cullen connect with more than two million Canadians every week. An author of 23 books

and the spokesperson for Home Hardware Lawn and Garden, Mark’s personable style and topical

information has captivated audiences and continued to garner him fans across Canada.

Mark’s Choice is Mr. Cullen’s personal seal of approval on more than 200 gardening products available

exclusively at Home Hardware stores across Canada.

Besides adding the Marks’ Choice name to Canada Blooms, Mr. Cullen and his son Ben will present

regularly at the festival, which takes place annually over the March Break. At Canada Blooms, there is

more than 200 hours of entertainment and information on the three stages, offering professional insight

on gardening, landscaping design and trends.

“There is not a better name in Canadian floriculture and horticulture to associate with Canada Blooms

than Mark Cullen’s,” says Terry Caddo, General Manager of Canada Blooms. “He has been an integral

part of our festival since Day One, and remains the go-to authority on all things gardening in Canada.”

Co-located with the National Home Show, Canada Blooms takes place March 8th to 19th, 2019, at the

Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place in Toronto. For more information or for tickets, please visit

canadablooms.com.