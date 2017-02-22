Investiture Ceremony for the Order of Canada
On Friday, February 17, 2017, I was invested into the Order of Canada. It was a day I will never forget. A highlight of my life.
I am happy share these photos and give you a glimpse of this incredible day. What an honour.
February 17, 2017 Rideau Hall, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada His Excellency presents the Member insignia of the Order of Canada to L. Mark Cullen, C.M. His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, invested 3 Companions, 11 Officers and 28 Members into the Order of Canada during a special ceremony held at Rideau Hall on February 17, 2017. The ceremony also marked the official release of the book They Desire a Better Country: The Order of Canada in 50 Stories, a collection of inspiring stories celebrating the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Order. Credit: Sgt Johanie Maheu, Rideau Hall, OSGG
February 17, 2017 Rideau Hall, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Group photo
Mark Burleton. Manager of Grounds and Greenhouses at National Capital Commission.
Mark Burleton with Mark Cullen
Flowers for dinner
Dinner