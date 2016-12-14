Holiday Traditions at the RBG

I enjoy visiting the Royal Botanical Gardens at this time of year. They have their annual Holiday Traditions from November 19 through January 8. A great way to spend time with family this holiday season.

One of my favourite display is the RBG Train Show. It features Canadian landmarks constructed from over seven tons of cedar slabs, 3,000 pounds of rock and 250 feet of track.

While you are visiting the Royal Botanical Garden, don’t miss these other great winter features: Winter Walks, Story Time, Craft-a-character, and discover holiday plants.

For more details, and to plan your trip, visit www.rbg.ca.