Gilda’s Club Gnome Garden at Canada Blooms

When you visit Canada Blooms in March, make sure to look for Gilda’s (Club) Gnome Garden.

20 adorable gnomes, painted by local celebrities and artists, will be planted in the garden, and ready for bidding on in a silent auction. Money raised from the auction will go to Gilda’s Club of Greater Toronto, an organization that supports people who are living with cancer, and their families. Gilda’s Club was named and developed in honour of Gilda Radner, the actor and comedian and one of the originators of Saturday Night Live.

Here is a sneak peek of some of the gnomes that will be up for grabs.

Hortensia by Denis Flanagan

Painted by Sue Clarkson of the Garden Club of Toronto



Rex Harrington from the National Ballet of Canada painted this beautiful gnome.



Judy James from the Garden Club of Toronto painted this gnome

A gnome painted by Colin Mochrie & Deb McGrath

A gnome painted by Judy James (Garden Club of Toronto) and Roberto Alomar

Tanja Taylor painted this gnome

Introducing Claude the Gnome from Nicole Kasuras

Darlene Kulig painted this gnome

Jayne Eastwood painted this gnome

A gnome painted by Bruno Duarte

Albert Graves painted this gnome

Look at this trio painted by Camille Muller

Angela Argentina painted these gnomes

Mara Schiavetto painted this gnome

Jacqui Jacobs painted this gnome

Honourable Mayor John Tory & his Gnome

Gnomenclature painted by Mark and Ben Cullen!