Canada Blooms Plant of the Year 2020

The Canada Blooms Flower of the Year for 2020 is the Sincerity Dahlia (Dahlia x hybrida) from Syngenta Flowers North America.

How can you best describe the Sincerity Dahlia — big, bold and beautiful! This annual charmer sees lots of early blooms (3”-4”) and has large pink and white bi-colour flowers with just a touch of yellow at their centre, making the Sincerity Dahlia truly eye-catching.

The Sincerity is compact and dense, well-branched plants make a shapely backdrop for the showy blooms. Displaying best in mid- to late summer and early fall, Sincerity is a perfect choice for the landscape and high-end patio containers or to fill holes that develop in perennial borders. Dahlias can easily be overwintered indoors.

The Sincerity Dahlia was selected for the Editor’s Choice Medal of Excellence Award at Cultivate 2019 (a growers convention held each year in Ohio).

You can expect to see close to 500 of these stunning Sincerity Dahlias in gardens and featured areas at Canada Blooms this spring.

