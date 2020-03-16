Canada Blooms 2020 Cancelled

Our heartfelt thanks to all who created the best edition of Canada Blooms ever. ~Mark and Ben

On the recommendation of Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams and Toronto Public Health and in cooperation with the Enercare Centre and BILD, owner of the Home Show, Canada Blooms organizers have decided to suspend the Festival in interest of public health and safety.

It is the first time since its founding 24 years ago that Canada Blooms has had to suspend operations.

The health and safety of the guests and exhibitors continues to be the main priority for Canada Blooms.

Show guests who have pre-purchased tickets online, please visit https://torontohomeshows.com for more information.

Canada Blooms is committed to delivering an exceptional event for our exhibitors and guests and looks forward to another colourful and vibrant festival in 2021.