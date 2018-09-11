Around the Acres This Week, September 1 to 8
Check out the mid-September issue of Food Gardening with Mark and Ben conta.cc/2p7WDtN https://t.co/dCGz37XBzh
Talking Floral Flavors this morning in @TorontoStar #gardening #edibleflowers thanks @vinelandrsrch for help on thi… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Beautiful time of year in #algonquinpark. Fungi life is thriving. @OntarioParks https://t.co/PGW93s9wSZ
In Manitoba this morning for @cibcef Annual Meeting and Awards. Took some time to check out a farmer's market- unsu… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Drying garlic in my potting shed - a late summer ritual https://t.co/7DgDaH4Ay6