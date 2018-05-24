Around the Acres This Week, May 24
Ongoing research for #rootsmart growing system at @vinelandrsrch twitter.com/McGrathGreen/s…
On my way to @JAZZFM91 to talk trees with good friend Mark Wigmore 8-9am. Beautiful morning. https://t.co/YuYrAhiddQ
A great gardening podcast- Check out Ben's interview with @MiketheGardener at averagepersongardening.com/podcast/390_Ho…
Grandson Neil was with us for the long weekend, which meant I had a campanula (companion?) in the garden. https://t.co/NBdmPqaNw9
Grandson Neil was with us for the long weekend, which meant I had a campanula (companion?) in the garden. https://t.co/VlnBz8qPJW