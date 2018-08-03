Around the Acres this Week, July 28 to August 3
Summer isn't over yet! This week in @NewHomeBuyers thestar.com/life/homes/201…
Roses are a perennial favourite. #gardening #roses twitter.com/NewHomeBuyers/…
A meeting of the minds...tree minds. Great conversation today with Michael Rosen of @TreeCanada , @TonyDiGiovanni1… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Gardening with Mark and Ben - August 2018 conta.cc/2Ka9Yda https://t.co/H19U2tleZv
Take yourself on a tree tour this week in @NewHomeBuyers thestar.com/life/homes/201… @leaf @HighParkNC