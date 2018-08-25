Around the Acres this Week, August 21 to 25
Check out the September issue of Gardening with Mark and Ben conta.cc/2os6wC9 https://t.co/UGygZsT907
Very excited to have @CoachsCornerDC on board with @HOHTribute - he is a great Canadian to have behind this cause!… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
With all the rain we've been having, it's wise to think about how to deal with excessive water. This week in… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
Huge success at our golf tournament. Thank you so much to our sponsors twitter.com/HOHTribute/sta…
In case anybody is wondering, I will be storing these wild blueberries in a safe. https://t.co/4JvVNJRNVo