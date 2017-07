Around the Acres this week

Shooting YouTube videos with Ben! Stay tuned to my YouTube channel MarkCullenGardening for a great selection of new gardening videos.

More rain. It was a beautiful day in the veggie garden, and then the rain returned.



A fresh load of cedar bark mulch arrived today. I know what I will be doing this weekend.



Hosta bloom

Milkweed in bloom

Hydrangea

Coreopsis

Mark’s Choice dahlia