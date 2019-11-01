Around the Acres this Week
Check out the November issue of Gardening with Mark and Ben conta.cc/2r1ff2R https://t.co/hXcWvneiFr
Congratulations to our friend @NikiJabbour for her Silver at @TasteCanada Awards for Veggie Garden Remix - one of o… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
My garden at sunrise and sunset. Loving autumn. https://t.co/sfm4AY1sF7
Very proud of my friend Michael DePencier for spearheading this. Our generation has a massive debt to our grandchil… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…
About time, I guess? twitter.com/NikiJabbour/st…